Estes-Leadley Funeral Home
325 W Washtenaw St.
Lansing, MI 48933
(517) 482-1651
Calling hours
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Luke Lutheran Church
Haslett, MI
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Luke Lutheran Church
Haslett, MI
Barbara A. Moore


1934 - 2019
Barbara A. Moore Obituary
Barbara A. Moore

Okemos - Age 84, passed away September 15, 2019. She was born October 29, 1934, in Danville, IL, to the late Fletcher and Clara Clark.

Barbara was an active longtime member of St. Luke Lutheran Church in Haslett. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, Christian, and special friend. She loved entertaining and enjoyed hosting many wonderful parties at her swimming pool. Barbara was also an avid MSU fan.

She is survived by her children, Jennifer (Ron) Skog, Jonathan (Luz) Moore, Craig Moore, Curtis (Carol) Moore, and Jodi Moore; son-in-law, Richard Nelson; grandchildren, Forrest, Iliana, Marcus, Joshua, Justin, Jason, Kelly, Leah, Samantha, and Cameron; and great-granddaughter, Ayla. She was preceded in death by her husband, Stuart L. Moore; daughter, Lynn Nelson; and brother, John Clark.

The funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 21, 2019, at St. Luke Lutheran Church, Haslett. Interment will take place in Glendale Cemetery, Okemos. Her family will receive friends and relatives beginning at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to her church or to the American Red Cross. Arrangements are by the Estes-Leadley Greater Lansing Chapel.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Sept. 18, 2019
