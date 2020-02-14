Services
Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes
900 East Michigan Ave
Lansing, MI 48912
(517) 482-1533
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Montague
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Ann Montague


1950 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Ann Montague Obituary
Barbara Ann Montague

Lansing - Barbara Ann Montague, age 69, of Lansing, Michigan went to be with the Lord on February 12, 2020. Barbara was born August 2, 1950 to Russell and Bessie Teall.

She graduated from Lansing Everett High School in 1968. The following year she married Gary Montague and went on the have a beautiful family.

Her hobbies included: weather watching, traveling and reading books about lighthouses and the Great Lakes.

Barbara is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, Gary; sister, Carol Gurecki of Holt; brother-in-law Donald Montague of Mason; her children Stacy (Michael) Cheetham, Steven Montague, Jeremy (San Juanita) Montague and Carolyn (Pablo) Pido. She will be greatly missed by her grandchildren Brandon, Stephen, Gabriel, Haylie, Jack, Lily and many nieces and nephews.

Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, Russell and Bessie Teall; siblings, Allen Teall, Jancie Corian, Thomas Teall, brother-in-law Thomas Dorian, and granddaughter Lily Pido.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers or donations the family asks for prayers.

The family is being served by Gorsline Runciman Funeral Home, Lansing Chapel fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grlansing.com for the family
Published in Lansing State Journal from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes
Download Now