|
|
Barbara Ann Montague
Lansing - Barbara Ann Montague, age 69, of Lansing, Michigan went to be with the Lord on February 12, 2020. Barbara was born August 2, 1950 to Russell and Bessie Teall.
She graduated from Lansing Everett High School in 1968. The following year she married Gary Montague and went on the have a beautiful family.
Her hobbies included: weather watching, traveling and reading books about lighthouses and the Great Lakes.
Barbara is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, Gary; sister, Carol Gurecki of Holt; brother-in-law Donald Montague of Mason; her children Stacy (Michael) Cheetham, Steven Montague, Jeremy (San Juanita) Montague and Carolyn (Pablo) Pido. She will be greatly missed by her grandchildren Brandon, Stephen, Gabriel, Haylie, Jack, Lily and many nieces and nephews.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, Russell and Bessie Teall; siblings, Allen Teall, Jancie Corian, Thomas Teall, brother-in-law Thomas Dorian, and granddaughter Lily Pido.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers or donations the family asks for prayers.
The family is being served by Gorsline Runciman Funeral Home, Lansing Chapel fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grlansing.com for the family
Published in Lansing State Journal from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020