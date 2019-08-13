Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Rosary
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
7:00 PM
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
St. Gerard Catholic Church
4437 W. Willow Hwy
Lansing, MI
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
St. Gerard Catholic Church
4437 W. Willow Hwy
Lansing, MI
Barbara Ann Steadman


1938 - 2019
Barbara Ann Steadman Obituary
Barbara Ann Steadman

Lansing - Barbara Ann Steadman, long-time resident of Lansing, passed away on Saturday, August 10, 2019 in the comfort and peace of her home surrounded by her family.

Born in 1938 in Port Huron, Barb grew up with her best friend and twin sister, Betty. She met the love of her life, Al, at Duck Lake in May of 1952. They have spent the last 63 years deeply in love while building a beautiful home, raising 3 wonderful children, and becoming integral members of their church and neighborhood communities.

Barb loved cooking, quilting and playing card games, regularly schooling her opponents in both Bridge and Peanuts. She relished any opportunity to bring people together. She took great joy in spending time and making memories with her husband, children, and grandchildren up north at their cottage on Crooked Lake. Her love, kindness and generosity radiated from her and enveloped everyone around her.

Barb was a pillar of faith for her friends, family and parish community at St. Gerard, always willing to offer prayers for anyone in need. Her formidable and unshakable faith was a great source of strength and comfort from her first day to her last.

She is survived by her husband, Al; twin sister, Betty; children, Beth (Ray), Mary (Frank) and Scott (Pamela); and her grandchildren, Annie (Allison), Michael, Michelle (Brent), Nick (Leah), Madison, Shelby and Zachary, who all brought tremendous joy, laughter and love to every single day of her life.

Funeral Mass is 2:00 PM Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at St. Gerard Catholic Church, 4437 W. Willow Hwy, Lansing with Fr. John P. Klein officiating. Visitation is 2-4 PM and 6-8 PM Tuesday at Tiffany Funeral Home, 3232 W. Saginaw, Lansing with a 7 PM Rosary Service, and 1-2 PM Wednesday prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the . The family is being served by Tiffany Funeral Home. Friends may visit the guest book at www.tiffanyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Aug. 13, 2019
