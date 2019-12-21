Services
Barbara Carolyn Peake


1930 - 2019
Barbara Carolyn Peake

Grand Ledge - Barbara Carolyn Peake away December 19, 2019. Carolyn was born March 6, 1930 in Lansing, Michigan to the late Walter and Inez (Dinkins) Ellis. She was a stay at home raising 4 children. She enjoyed camping at St. Helen and always had a campfire and also looked forward to playing bingo. She is survived by her children, Linda (Wray) Ertle, Bruce (Debbie), Barbara (Douglas) Rossow and Alan (Lorna); 8 grandchildren; several great grandchildren along with sisters, Sue and Carlene. Carolyn was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Kenneth L. on November 16, 2017. A private graveside service will be held at a later time. Memorial contributions may be given to Grace Hospice. Arrangements by the Holihan-Atkin-Barclay Funeral Home, Grand Ledge. Share your memories and condolences online at www.holihanatkin.com
Published in Lansing State Journal from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019
- ADVERTISEMENT -