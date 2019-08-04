|
Barbara E. Halstead
St. Johns - Barbara E. Halstead died Friday July 26, 2019 at the age of 84. She was born December 5, 1934 in Altoona, AL the daughter of Virgil and Rhoda (Lindley) Cone. Barb had a varied working career but primarily she was a homemaker for her family. Some of the places she worked were at Parr's Pharmacy, for Willard Searles and Searles Construction as a bookkeeper and for a short time at Wal-Mart. Barb attended the Nazarene Church in St. Johns. On December 31, 1950 she married Ronald "Jack" Halstead and he preceded her in death in 2012. She was also predeceased by a daughter and son in law, Robin and Harvey Chamberlain and two brothers, Lee and Kenneth Cone. Surviving are three daughters, Joyce Halstead of Apex, NC, Sherry (Michael) Montague of Raleigh, NC, and Cindy Halstead of Lynchburg, VA; two sons, Ronald of St. Johns and John (Carolyn) of Lansing; eleven grandchildren and soon to be twenty great grandchildren; two brothers, Clyde and Bill Cone both of Butler, NC. Funeral Services will be held 11:00 AM Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at Keck-Coleman Funeral Home, St. Johns with Rev. Randall Rucker officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Rest Cemetery. The family will receive relatives and friends 2-4 and 6-8 PM on Tuesday July 30 at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Nazarene Church of St. Johns or Disabled Veterans Association.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Aug. 4, 2019