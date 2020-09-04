Barbara Elizabeth Dilland
08/04/1943-08/31/2020
Barb was born in Jersey City, New Jersey, to parents Virginia and William Kinderman.
As a young girl the family moved to Hopewell, Virginia. She attended James Madison University for undergrad and then received her Master's at the University of Virginia. She met John in Virginia and they were married December 20, 1970; they would have celebrated their Golden Anniversary this December. Barb and John had three sons and in 2010 she earned her favorite title of Beebe with the birth of their first grandchild. She is survived by John; Erik and Katy of Chicago, IL; Steven and Samantha, Alexandra (6) and Andrea (2) of Roseville, CA; and David and Angela, Jack (9), Chase (8) and Max (4) of Ponte Vedra, FL; her brother Bart and wife Bobbi Kinderman of Rockton, PA; many nieces, nephews, wonderful cousins and "Cathy/Kate" an especially treasured niece who Barb loved as much as a daughter. Barb was positive, loving and friendly. She continually showed interest in friends' lives and always had time to listen, talk and tell a story. Barb loved to smile and laugh, as her many friends will surely remember. She was an involved member of St. John Lutheran Church where she loved singing in the choir. Music was instrumental in her life; she was a member of the Detroit Lutheran Singers, Farmington Musicale, and the Del Webb chorus in Ponte Vedra, FL. She was a librarian, spending many years within the Children's Department of the Farmington Public Library where she developed enduring friendships. Barb loved flowers and gardening. She adored her Westgate neighborhood friendships of 45+ years. Barb loved traveling with John and dear friends. Most of all she cherished being Beebe to their grandkids and spending time with family. A private family service was held at Thayer-Rock Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, we encourage gifts to Forgotten Harvest or 'Farmington Branch Library Children's Department' A memorial service and remembrance to celebrate her life will be held when we are all able to gather with song, and hug our friends, family, and everyone whose life she brightened. She was the light and love that guided us through life and our hearts are heavy; hug your families tight and remember to always smile and laugh. www.thayer-rock.com