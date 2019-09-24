|
|
Barbara Horton
St. Johns - Barbara Joan Horton, 75, passed away peacefully at home on September 21, 2019. She was born March 3, 1944 in St. Johns, MI, daughter of Kenneth and Elaine (Kebler) Kruger. Barbara was preceded in death by her parents and sister Sharon Vaudry. She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Brian, daughter Kimberly Ann Horton of Morristown, NJ and sons, Bradley Horton of Portage, MI and Kevin Horton of St. Johns. Barbara graduated from Grand Ledge High School in 1962 and worked for the Michigan Department of Social Services for 40 years and retired in March of 2006. She was an avid gardener and maintained many beautiful flower arrangements at their home in St. Johns, MI.
A funeral service will be held Thursday, September 26, 2019 - 11:00 a.m. at Peters & Murray Funeral Home, Grand Ledge, with interment to follow at North Eagle Cemetery, Eagle Twp., Clinton Co. Visitation will be held Wednesday from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Capital Area Humane Society. Online condolences may be shared at www.petersandmurrayfuneralhome.com
Published in Lansing State Journal from Sept. 24 to Sept. 29, 2019