Barbara J. Finch
1936 - 2020
Barbara J. Finch

Dimondale - Age 83, passed away May 13, 2020. She was born on October 2, 1936, to James and Adella Phillips.

Barbara enjoyed the simple things in life. She loved gardening, collecting her figurines, and trips to Grand Marais, Michigan, in the Upper Peninsula.

She is survived by Patrick Finch, her husband of 52 years; her children, James and Pamela; and grandchildren, Kailey and Keegan. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Services will be private. Interment will take place at Deepdale Memorial Gardens. Contributions can be made in her name to the World Wildlife Fund






Published in Lansing State Journal from May 16 to May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
