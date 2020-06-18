Barbara "Bunny" Jago Powers
Delta Twp - Passed away on June 17, 2020. She was born on October 11, 1946 in Grand Rapids, MI. She attended Lansing Sexton High School and Hillsdale College where she was a member of the Pi Beta Phi sorority. She graduated from Michigan State University (BA) in 1971. Bunny was an active member of The Junior League of Lansing, the YWCA, and the Red Cross where she taught water safety and coached the Waverly Piranha Swim Team. She spent many years working as an accountant for the Lansing State Journal and the State of Michigan.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Dr. Merland B. Jago and Marion E. Klockow Jago and daughter, Allyson B. Maner. She is survived by her loving husband Michael A. Powers; sons, Walter P. Maner IV (Skip) of Villanova, PA, and Andrew Maner of Washington, DC; daughters-in-law, Hilary and Julie; grandchildren: Allyson, Cole, Perry, AJ, Dean and Charlie Maner; step-daughters, Heather Powers Dodge and Amber Powers Mays and six step-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Lansing Area Food Bank in her name: https://greaterlansingfoodbank.org/get-involved/give-money
Published in Lansing State Journal from Jun. 18 to Jun. 21, 2020.