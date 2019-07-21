Services
Barbara Jean Bauer


1932 - 2019
Barbara Jean Bauer Obituary
Barbara Jean Bauer

Okemos - Barbara Jean Bauer, age 87, passed away surrounded by family on Wednesday, July 17, 2019. Barbara was born January 20, 1932 in Freeport, MI to Murl & Edna Hostetler. She worked for many years in the Mason & Okemos Public Schools, she enjoyed cooking and canning, and was devoted to her family and faith.

Barbara is survived by her children, Dale Ketchum and Debbie Richards; grandchildren Bethaney (Marcus) Brisbo, Christopher (Kristin) Phillips, Jennifer (Brice) Baker, and Kelli (Robert) Kolasa; great-grandchildren Quintin Kolasa, Hudson, William & Lydia Phillips, and Broghan Baker.

She is preceded in death by her first husband Arthur Ketchum, children Kenny & Karen, late husband Robert Bauer and six siblings.

She was a loving mother and grandmother who will be greatly missed by her family, friends and all who knew her.

To honor her wishes, no services will be held.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grbdmason.com for the Bauer family.
Published in Lansing State Journal on July 21, 2019
