Barbara Jean Collins
Lansing - Barbara Jean Collins was born on February 19, 1925, in Terre Haute, Indiana, to the late Gilbert and Helen West, and went home to heaven on November 18, 2019, at the age of 94. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, November 25, 2019, at Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes Lansing Chapel, 900 E. Michigan Ave., Lansing, with Pastor Matt Smith officiating. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to McLaren Hospice, 2316 S. Cedar St., Suite 600, Lansing, MI 48910 in Jean's memory. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.grlansing.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019