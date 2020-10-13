1/1
Barbara Jean (Noelp) Kenny
Passed away peacefully, on Monday, October 12, 2020 at the age of 94. Barbara was born on June 28, 1926 in Lansing, Michigan to the late Myron and Lena (Jones) Noelp. Barbara worked for the Michigan State Police for 46 years as the Executive Secretary for 6 State Police Directors. She was excellent at her job and her many co-workers allowed her to make a multitude of friends that have lasted a lifetime. Barbara loved gatherings and family dinners, reading, cross-word puzzles, her weekly nail and hair appointments, breakfast and lunches out with her best friends, travel, and taking care of her 2 special kitties, Sophie and Gabby, who miss her tremendously. She loved her church, Immaculate Heart of Mary and was very active there. Barbara loved animals and gave as often as she could to the Capital Area Humane Society and other animal rescue charities. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Lucinda and Roger Rice; siblings, Beverlee Fitzgerald and Robert Noelp, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and loved ones. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church with Rev. Fr. John Byers officiating. A private interment will take place in Deepdale Memorial Park. Visitation will be held on Friday from 5:00-8:00 PM at the Palmer, Bush & Jensen Family Funeral Homes, Lansing Chapel and will continue Saturday at the church at 10:00 AM. At both visitation and Mass, masks are required and social distance is to be respected. The family wishes to express a special thanks to Beverlee Fitzgerald and Chris and Mark Zerkle for their continuous support and help through the last few months. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Capital Area Humane Society in memory of her love for her animals.






Published in Lansing State Journal from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Palmer Bush& Jensen Family Funeral Homes - Lansing Chapel
520 E. Mt. Hope Ave.
Lansing, MI 48910
517-484-5349
