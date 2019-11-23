|
|
Barbara Jean Mosher
Barbara Jean Mosher (Boadway) went to her heavenly home on Sat., Nov. 16. Age 90. Born 3/12/29, she was the daughter of Myrtle (Cleveland) Boadway and Elmer J. Boadway. She attended Central Michigan University, where she met and married her husband Erwin E. Mosher. She was a member of River Terrace Christian Reformed Church and a former member of Okemos Presbyterian Church.
She was blessed by 4 loving children Craig (Barb) of Elk Rapids, Judy Gilpin (Jeff) of Truckee, CA, Jeff of Woodland Park, CO, Matt (Michele) of Traverse City and 7 grandchildren Ali, Erin, Josh, Ryan, Jack, Marcedes and Megan. She is survived by all of them plus her sister Maxine Shell (Boadway) and her loving husband Erwin.
Her memorial celebration will be held at 11am (visitation at 10am) on Thursday, Dec. 5 at River Terrace Church, 1509 River Terrace Dr., East Lansing. In lieu of flowers, Barb asked that donations be given to the City Rescue Mission, 2216 Cedar St., Lansing, MI 48910 or online at http://www.bearescuer.org/
Published in Lansing State Journal from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019