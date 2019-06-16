|
|
Barbara Jean Norton
Williamsburg - Barbara Jean Norton was born in Michigan on June 5, 1934, to the late John and Dorothy (Dickerson) Casaday. She blessed this world with her love and humor for 85 years. She was given her angel's wings on June 7, 2019, in Williamsburg, Michigan.
Barbara worked for General Motors (remember Oldsmobile?) for 36 years, but she will be remembered for so much more. SHE LOVED. She loved NASCAR and fast cars. She owned 4 Trans Ams in her day and totaled 2 of them! She loved her big spoiled dogs, she loved a cold beer after a long day, she loved gathering with friends and family, long rides on hilly roads, and she loved her kids.
She will be missed by her daughter, Nadine (Tim) Wells of Kalkaska, Michigan. Her son, Dennis Neil Norton, was waiting for her in Heaven. Also greeting her on the other side were her parents, her sisters Sally Tillison and Virginia Boak, her brother Charles Casaday, her great grandson Lars Chisholm, and her man Daryl Mace.
Besides her daughter, she is survived by her sisters Marion Schram and Eleanor Schreiner, and her grandchildren Shannon O'Brian King, Justin Huntley, Nick Wells, Anna Wells and Neil Norton. She had 13 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, June 22 at 1:00 at Osborn Park in Lansing located on the corner of Osborn and Stanley Streets between Verlinden and where the old Fisher Body plant was. We will continue our celebration at her favorite hangout. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to Alzheirmer's research or Family Assistance Programs.
The family is being served by the Wolfe-O'Neill Funeral Home, our family serving yours.
Published in Lansing State Journal on June 16, 2019