Barbara June (Gregg) Henderson



Williamston - Barbara June (Gregg) Henderson of Williamston, Michigan, daughter of John Kyle and Florence Marie Gregg born 3/2/1935 passed peacefully at home surrounded by family and loved ones 5/24/2019. Barbara was born on her parent's farm on Burkley Rd in Williamston, and was proceeded in death by her brother Eldean Gregg. Barbara was a Williamston HS grad class of 1953. Barbara was married to Jack Owen Henderson and raised 3 children Donald Owen, Richard Gregg, and Terri Ann. After Jack passed away Barbara married friend and classmate Ron Merrifield who has also since passed away.



Barbara is survived by sister Shirley Clarke, son Donald and wife Patricia Henderson, son Richard Henderson and girlfriend Deloroes Rousch, and daughter Terri and husband Daniel Poland. There are 6 grandchildren. Andrew and wife Erin Henderson, Ryan and wife Shanna Henderson, Jessie and husband Anthony Beck, Craig and wife Kaitlyn Poland, Brittni Poland, and Ashley Henderson. There are currently 8 great grandchildren Devyn, Jordan, Owen, Tucker, Matthew, Anna, Isla, Everly, with Ruth being due this July.



Services will be held at Gorsline Runciman Funeral Home, 205 East Middle St, Williamston, MI 48895 with viewing Friday 5/31 from 4-7pm, viewing Saturday 6/1 from 10-11am, and service Saturday at 11am.



Any donations should be directed to either the or Sparrow Hospice.