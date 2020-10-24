Barbara Mae AndersonEast Lansing - Barbara Mae Anderson (nee Swendiman), beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, died Oct. 19, 2020.Born Aug. 27, 1929 in Dodge Center, MN, Barb grew up in rural southern Minnesota. She graduated in 1951 from the University of Minnesota where she met Bob Anderson of Chisago City, MN. They were married June 14,1953 in St. Paul and were devoted to each other for 66 years until Bob's death in August 2019.Barb was loving, kind, considerate and delighted her family with her many sayings and songs. Barb and Bob were devoted to their family and were constant attendees of their grandchildren's activities. Barb was a long-time member of University Lutheran Church, Lansing Art Gallery, MSU Faculty Folk Club and the MSU Farmers' Club. Barb was a gifted artist who always saw the beauty in her surroundings and captured it in her paintings that were exhibited in many venues.Barb is survived by her children Katherine (Jeff) Bracken and David (Allyse) Anderson; her grandchildren Lauren (A.J.) Schefke, Carter (Kaitlin) Anderson, Eric (Stacy) Anderson, Matthew Bracken, Andrew (Rachel) Bracken and Christopher Bracken; and her great grandchildren Iyla, Edie and Remy Anderson, and Anderson and Broderick Schefke. Barb was preceded in death by her parents Monroe and Emma Hansen Swendiman, siblings Ruth Hovden, Eileen Knutson, Monroe Swendiman and Charles Swendiman.