Barbara Main
Eaton Rapids - Passed away unexpectedly July 11, 2020. Born January 18, 1935 in Grand Rapids Michigan to Leland and Eula (Hedglen) Perrine. Barbara graduated from Dansville High School Class of 1952. She married her husband Dale Main in 1954 and worked doing Data Entry, retiring from the State of Michigan in 1997. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Eaton Rapids for 30 years, The Michigan State Employee Retirees Association and The Capitol City Old Car Club. Barbara was also a member of the Jean Bradford Kline Senior Center where she was very involved and attended many events, lunch programs, Third Thursday Trivia and Bingo. She participated in and won several "Bake off" competitions and was known for her homemade cookies, cinnamon rolls and other sweet treats. She loved playing cards; you would find her playing Euchre and a variety of card games at the "Center" on most Mondays. But more than anything she loved her family; she proudly spoke of them and was always anxious to show photos of grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Barbara was proceeded in death by her parents, husband, Dale and brother Leland Jr. Left to celebrate her life are her children, Diana (Steve) Foster, Irene (Dave) Pena, Melinda (Tom) Hernandez and Ralph Main; grandchildren, Amanda (Tony) Parker, Ryan Foster (Nickie), Alisha (Dan) Johnson, Aimee (Derrick) Nelson, Ashlee Pena (Frankie), Christopher Hernandez (Heather), Sierra Hernandez (Aaron); 16 great grandchildren, sister, Louise (Art) Pylar and her faithful dog Muffy.
Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, July 16th, 11:00AM at the Skinner Funeral Home, Eaton Rapids, burial will follow at Fowler Cemetery Aurelius Township. Visitation will be held Wednesday July 15th from 3:00-7:00 PM at the funeral home. For those desiring memorials may be given to the Jean Bradford Kline Senior Center in memory of Barbara. For online condolences please visit www.skinnerfuneralhome.com