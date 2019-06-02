Barbara Stiles



Lansing - Barbara Jean Stiles, 91, said goodbye and left the world to the sound of her children and grandchildren laughing as they gathered around her and shared stories. A resident of Lansing and formerly of Eaton Rapids, Barb was originally born in San Diego before moving to Idaho and finally Washington where she met Clifford (Cliff) Stiles while he was home on leave from the Navy during World War II. They married ten days later and were together for 61 years before Cliff passed away in 2006. They are now once again, reunited in eternity.



Together they had 5 children; Carla Allaire (Mark), Wayne Stiles (Bobette), Tammy Sandell (Dale), Terry Stiles (Stacy), and Tracy Stiles (Lisa); Twenty grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. There will be a Memorial Service for Barb on Monday, June 10th at 2pm at Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes, 900 E. Michigan Ave., Lansing, MI 48912.