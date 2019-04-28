|
|
Barry Keith Damon
Lansing - Barry Keith Damon went to be with the Lord on Saturday April 20, 2019.
He was lovingly referred to as Buck by his siblings & Uncle Buck by his nieces & nephews. Barry was born October 15, 1943. Upon his graduation in Holt, Barry voluntarily joined the United States Air Force where he served for 6 years. Upon his return from Vietnam, he became a Deputy Sherriff at the Ingham County Sheriff Department in Mason. Barry then went on to become a Guard and then the Union Bargaining Chairman at Diamond Reo in Lansing. He was fond of saying that he was "the last employee at Diamond Reo." When they went under, he became deputized again to work at the Ingham County Friend of the Court to handle arrest warrants, and becoming an Investigator and eventually retiring as a Court Conciliator/Mediator. Barry was a member of the VFW Post 701, the 40/8, and numerous service organizations. He was on the Ingham County Department of Veteran Affairs Board and several other committees. He was also known to many as Santa Clause, which was his happiest "gig". Barry was preceded in death by his parents Esther (Morse) & Robert Damon, brother Dallas Damon, son-in-law Steven Earegood, sister-in-law Brenda Rose, brother-in-law Ron LaForge & brother-in-law Gary LaForge. He is survived by his loving wife of almost 29 years, Cat Damon. Daughters: Capi Earegood, Tonia (George) Brown, Coral (Andrew) Damon-Brown & Rachel (Ken) Barnhart. Sons: Christopher (Carrie) Smith & Ron Smith. Grandchildren: Cortni Abbott, Sadie Earegood, Jessica Wilcox, Kelley Brady, Aerimya Brown, Sequoia Brown, Miakoda Brown, Kyla O'Doherty, Stephanie Smith, Kevin Smith, Kyle Smith, Victoria Williams, Mary Jane Williams, Natalie Williams, Oryan Smith & Aliyana Smith. Also 8 Great Grandchildren. Sisters: Gloria (Bob) Stragier, Sally (Doug) Carl & Jackie Bennett. Brother: Robert Damon & many nieces & nephews.
Barry was not a simple man, nor did he have a simple life. But he did request a simple end. Family will be available for hugs and kisses on Wednesday May 1, 2019 at the VFW Post 701 at 123 N Rosemary St.in Lansing from 6pm-8pm.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Apr. 28, 2019