Barry Morgan Wright
Barry Morgan Wright passed away at the age of 71 on September 9, 2020 at the University of Michigan Medical Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan. He died after a year-long battle with soft tissue sarcoma, a virulent and aggressive form of cancer. A kind and thoughtful husband, father, brother, uncle, friend, and psychologist, Barry was surrounded by his family when he passed away, and he will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
Barry was born on December 21, 1948 in Kansas City, Missouri to Hozmer Wright and Elizabeth (Morgan) Wright. Barry and his older sister, Nina Ruth Wright, grew up in Kansas City, Missouri and Orlando, Florida. During high school, Barry was an accomplished debater, an Eagle Scout, and a successful, if somewhat irreverent, student (refusing to take books home during his senior year of high school). Barry went on to earn a BA in Government, magna cum laude, from Harvard University in 1971. Graduating from college during the Vietnam War, Barry was a conscientious objector and served two years in the psychiatric ward of the Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, Massachusetts. Based in part on this experience, Barry went on to earn a PhD in Psychology from Michigan State University in 1979.
During his career as a psychologist, Barry appreciated and did his best to improve the lives of countless families, couples, children, teenagers, and adults. He began his career working five years in a community mental health initiative focused on infant mental health, a cause that he would advance the rest of his life. Barry then worked in private practice, primarily in East Lansing, Michigan, for almost 30 years, counseling everyone from teenagers to families. He was a respected mentor and advisor, serving on the Board of the Michigan Association of Infant Mental Health and supporting the Alliance for Infant Mental Health across numerous states. He served as adjunct clinical faculty at Michigan State and Wayne State for many years, and he earned statewide recognition for outstanding contributions to the field. Even after his retirement in 2012, Barry was sought out as a consultant for infant mental health projects throughout the state of Michigan.
Barry was a man of many passions, who never stopped reading, thinking, and listening. Over time, he became an accomplished wood worker, first constructing a one-bedroom glass treehouse in his backyard and later making rocking chairs, tables, bookshelves, and other fine furniture. Barry was also an avid traveler. While in his twenties, Barry backpacked around the world for six months, and he never satisfied his curiosity about the world. In the past two decades, Barry and his wife Peg travelled to places as far flung as Burma, China, the Himalayas, Indonesia, Iran, Tanzania, Thailand, and Uganda. Barry and Peg also snorkeled or dove in the Galapagos Island, Fiji, New Guinea, and Australia. He also loved to read, listen to classical and jazz music, cook, garden, visit family, and play with his grandchildren, who never failed to bring a smile to his face.
Barry's greatest passion in life was his family. He is survived by the love of his life, his wife of over 30 years, Peg (Margaret) Jones, who continues to reside in Grand Ledge, Michigan. He is also survived by two children and six grandchildren, each of whom will miss him more than words can say. His son, Adam Wright, and his wife Jennifer Waldo Wright, along with their three children - Landon (age 10), Miles (age 8), and Colin (age 6) - reside in Los Gatos, California. His daughter, Sara (Wright) Pulliam, and her husband Chris Pulliam, along with their three children - Morgan (age 8), Owen (age 6), and Anna (age 1) - reside in Richmond Hill, Georgia.
Barry is also survived by his sister, Nina Ruth Wright and her husband Terry Beerman, of Buffalo, New York, as well as his two dear nieces: Rachel Beerman, and her husband Danny Brink-Washington, along with their two children, Henry Morris (age 6) and Ryrie Alice (age 3) of Buffalo, New York; and Rebecca Beerman, of Durham, North Carolina. Barry is also survived by his cousin Suzanne Hart, of Durham, North Carolina, as well as his in-laws Bill and Wilma McCamley of Lincoln, Nebraska; Gordon McCamley and Sarah Hunzeker of Georgetown, Texas; Katie Stinson, of Alling, Germany; and numerous nieces and nephews. He is also survived by many dear friends and colleagues.
The family intends to hold a memorial service after the COVID-19 pandemic has subsided. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent in Barry's honor to the Michigan Association for Infant Mental Health, www.mi-aimh.org
, 13101 Allen Road, Southgate, MI 48195. Funds will be used to continue his legacy of caring, compassionate, and careful guidance for professionals serving young families.