Barry Saltman, M.D.
Mason, Michigan - Age 83, passed away September 9, 2019. He was born July 5, 1936, in Toledo, OH, to William and Belene Saltman.
Barry was a 1977 graduate of the MSU College of Human Medicine. He was a practicing physician in Mason, MI, for 30 years. He started the first medical clinic at Cristo Rey and upon retirement started Care Free Medical, based in Lansing. Besides medicine, Barry's passion was to make you smile or laugh!
He is survived by his loving spouse of 42 years, Suzanne Saltman; children, Lisa (Martha) Saltman, Lori (Gregory) Brasic, David (Mary) Saltman, Gaelin (Alex) Simson, and Ben (Lindsay) Hollister; 7 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; brother, Chip (Norva) Saltman; and 2 nieces and 1 nephew. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers Brad and Byron Saltman.
A celebration of Barry's life will be held from 1:00 - 3:00 p.m. on Monday, September 23, 2019, in the Big 10 Room at the Kellogg Center on Michigan State's campus. In lieu of flowers, feel free to donate to Care Free Medical for the Barry Saltman Patient Fund.
Arrangements are by the Estes-Leadley Greater Lansing Chapel. www.EstesLeadley.com
Published in Lansing State Journal on Sept. 15, 2019