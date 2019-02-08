Services
Smith Family Funeral Homes - Osgood Chapel, St. Johns
104 E. Cass Street
Saint Johns, MI 48879
(989) 224-2365
Resources
More Obituaries for Barton Frayer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barton Eric Frayer


1959 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Barton Eric Frayer Obituary
Barton Eric Frayer

DeWitt - Barton Eric Frayer, age 59 of DeWitt, MI passed away Tuesday, February 5, 2019.

A Memorial Service to be held at a later date.

Barton was born in Lansing, MI on September 7, 1959, the son of Wesley and Rita (Fletcher) Frayer. He was a graduate of St. Johns High School. Bart was married to Nancy Childs for nine years. She passed away on August 18, 2015.

Bart worked at Dunn Development and Lindell Drop Forge in Lansing. Bart was an avid baseball fan, especially the Detroit Tigers. He played softball and played hockey. Bart's basset hound Moe was very dear to him.

He is survived by his mother Rita Frayer; 2 step-daughters: Stephanie and Gabe Lerma; Allison Bartholomew, and both of their children, and many aunts, uncles and cousins. Bart was preceded in death by his father Wesley, wife Nancy, brother Bill and sister Vickie Frayer.

Online condolences can be sent to www.smithfamilyfuneralhomes.com. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes - Osgood Chapel, St. Johns, MI.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Feb. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Smith Family Funeral Homes - Osgood Chapel, St. Johns
Download Now