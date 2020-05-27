Basilio E. LibiranLansing - Born May 30, 1926 in the Philippines. He died on May 26, 2020 in his Lansing home with his family at his side. He was recruited to work in the United States as a Civil Engineer where he helped design the Interstate Highway System. After 28 years of service, he retired from the Michigan Department of Transportation in 1988. Basilio enjoyed community service, serving as a former officer of the St. Vincent DePaul Society, and as a 20-year volunteer with Meals on Wheels. He was also an active leader in the greater Lansing and East Lansing Filipino community as well as the Our Lady of Fatima Prayer Group.He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Ines and his son Cezar (Lois). He is survived by his sons Carlos (Christine), Cedric (Emily), grandchildren Eric (Liza), Darius (Jennifer), Vincent (Tiffany), Ryan, Andrew (Danielle), Caitlyn and Matthew, great-grandchildren Jacob, Connor, Despina and Nikos.A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Mary Cathedral, on Saturday, May 30, at 9:00 AM. A private interment will take place at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, in Lansing, following the service. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Mary Cathedral Parish of Lansing are appreciated. Arrangements are by the Estes-Leadley Greater Lansing Chapel.