Beatrice L. Ainslie
Grand Ledge - Beatrice L. Ainslie
Age 97, loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother passed away October 29, 2020. Beatrice was born in Lansing, MI, on February 1, 1923, the daughter John N. and Irene (Toll) Rupp. She graduated from St. Mary's High School in 1941 and Mt. St. Joseph College in 1945. She and her husband, Clarence E. (Mike) Ainslie, married in 1947 and raised their eight children on a family farm in Grand Ledge, MI. Beatrice was devoted to her faith and was a member of St. Gerard Parish in Lansing. Beatrice was a registered dietitian and retired from Ingham Medical Hospital in Lansing. After retiring, she and her husband spent many happy winters in Florida as well as traveling the U.S. She loved painting and music. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Mike, in 2005, her brother, Chester J. Rupp, in 2015, and her grandson, Jason Bryans, in 2016. Beatrice is survived by her eight children, 20 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. Surviving are: Sons: John of Grand Junction, CO; Patrick (Sandy) of Bloomfield Hills, MI; Raymond (Celia) of Grand Ledge, MI; Paul (Karen) of Indianapolis, IN; Richard (Jacque) of Pelham, AL,; Daughters: Nancy (Robert) Bryans of Mason, MI; Jeanne Ainslie of Hopkins, MN; and Kathryn (Douglas) Schaefer of Grand Ledge, MI. The family is very grateful to Fr. John Klein of St. Gerard, Mary Konwerski from Preferred Home Care, and the staffs of Sparrow Hospital's Mary Free Bed and Hospice House of Mid-Michigan for the loving care and support. Arrangements are being handled by Palmer Bush & Jensen Delta Chapel. Due to the pandemic all services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to Angels' Place, 29299 Franklin Rd., Suite 2, Southfield, MI 48034, or to The Society of St. Vincent de Paul, St. Gerard Conference, 1213 Clark Street, Lansing, MI 48917, in memory of Beatrice Ainslie. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.palmerbush.com
