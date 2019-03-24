Services
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
12:00 PM
Beatrice L. (Bosom) Terry


1938 - 2019
Beatrice L. (Bosom) Terry Obituary
Beatrice L. (Bosom) Terry

Mason - Born February 27, 1938 in Bath, Michigan passed away Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at home in a peaceful sleep and went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Bea was a graduate of Holt High School in 1956.

She is survived her loving husband of 60 years, Nathaniel Terry; sons, Craig (Brenda) Terry and Tim Terry; the late Tamara Beth; grandchildren, Erinn (Brent Wilson) Dennany, Shane (Nichole Curtis) Dennany, and Amy Terry; and sisters, Joyce Fuentes and Arlene (Tom) Jenkins.

Beatrice loved bowling, traveling, and Bingo. She was a longtime member of Holt United Methodist Church and was retired from M.S.U. Department of Psychiatry following 25 years of service.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Monday, March 25, 2019, at the Estes-Leadley Holt/Delhi Chapel with the Rev. Mark Erbes officiating. Interment will follow at Maple Ridge Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday for one hour prior to the service.

Memorial contributions, in loving memory of Beatrice, may be made to the Holt United Methodist Women.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Mar. 24, 2019
