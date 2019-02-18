|
|
Becky Lee Irvin
DeWitt - Becky Lee Irvin, 62, of DeWitt, MI, born December 2, 1956 in Lansing, MI, passed away at home on February 15, 2019.
Becky thoroughly enjoyed the outdoors, kayaking, snowmobiling, long walks and most of all tending to her flowers and garden. In her spare time Becky would make beautiful quilts and give them as gifts. Since she was a child Becky always had a dog and was never without one. At one time she had three labs and most recently rescued two Chihuahuas that she loved dearly.
Becky was extremely hard working, she rarely sat down. Over the years she helped her husband extensively renovate three homes and build two from the ground up. She had numerous jobs over the years while raising her three children. The longest tenor and most satisfying was her time as a bus driver with Dean Transportation. Her love for the children who were disabled and less fortunate was obvious. She would knit them hats and gloves and even find winter coats at garage sales for them. It was a common occurrence for her to bring home the children's coats and wash them and provide them with snacks.
Above all Becky cherished the time she spent with her grandchildren and children. She was happiest when everyone was under one roof together.
She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Thomas and their 3 children: Shelly (John) Murray of Grand Ledge, Angela (David) Muilenberg of Grand Rapids, and Ian (Christine) Irvin of Eaton Rapids; her grandchildren: Vivian, Ryan, Jacob, Dylan, Alexa, and Connor; sister Tammy Velez, brothers, Vincent "Bud" (Judy) Wiltshire and Sheral Wiltshire; also many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Vincent and Lorraine (Wilbur) Wiltshire, 5 sisters: Sandra Brown, Barbara VanHorn, Jacqueline Wiltshire, Cindy Wiltshire and Deborah Baker.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Peters & Murray Funeral Home, Grand Ledge, with interment to follow at DeWitt Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the funeral home Tuesday from 5-7 p.m. and one hour prior to service time. For those wishing, memorial contributions can be made to Ele's Place or the Helen DeVos Children's Hospital Congenital Heart Center. Online condolences may be shared at www.petersandmurrayfuneralhome.com
Published in Lansing State Journal from Feb. 18 to Feb. 24, 2019