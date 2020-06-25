Bella had inspired everyone she touch
Miss you till we are together again.
Belva Louise Otis Cotton Cocke
Mason - Surrounded by her loving family and immersed in faith for her Redeemer and Lord, Jesus Christ, Belva's spirit left this world on June 22. Preceded in death by her parents L C and Luella Jesse Otis, brother Austin Otis, her husband of nearly 50 years James P Cotton, husband of 11 years Thomas P Cocke, and two sons Tim and Tom Cotton.
Born and raised in Mason, Michigan, after graduating high school, Belva attended Henry Ford School of Nursing. She graduated as an RN in 1944 and enlisted in the US Nurse Corps. Belva married James Cotton, a career officer in the US Air Force, in 1947. After his tours of duty all over the world, they returned home to Mason.
Belva and James had 8 children; Jim (Janice) Cotton, Tim and Tom Cotton, Joe Cotton, Jon (Chris) Cotton, David Cotton, Dan (K'Lynne) Cotton, Sarah (Eric) Kramer, 22 grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren. Belva provided embracing love and support to many, including four step-children, nephews, nieces, and countless other loved ones.
Belva loved being the wife of an Air Force officer and serving in many capacities; Red Cross member, teacher, church ministry, hospice and health care. She cherished her service with her husband including a two-year mission in the Philippines for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. Always an adventurer she loved animals, art, laughter, gardening, entertaining, and travel. On a travel adventure in Russia she met her second husband Tommy. Belva continued her adventures and service until the day of her passing. She loved and lived life to the fullest and in honor of her memory and service she asks you to do the same, volunteer and donate to the charity of your choice.
