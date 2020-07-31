Benjamin Earl Stanley Hamilton



Lansing - Benjamin died July 28, 2020, aged 99. Benjamin was born March 5, 1921, Banff, Alberta, Canada, son of Benjamin Earl and Mary Ellen (Glennon) Hamilton. He had been the last surviving of his mother's eight children. Benjamin was predeceased by his wife of 59 years, Janet (Sheard) Hamilton, and is survived by sons James A. Hamilton of Lansing and William E. Hamilton (Judy) of Mason, two grandchildren Barbara Gordon Kessel and John D. Gordon, and five great-grandchildren.



Benjamin came to Michigan with his family in 1925 and became a naturalized U.S. citizen. He was a Boy Scout, Sea Scout, and Eagle Scout. He graduated Dearborn Fordson High School in 1939. He enlisted in the U. S. Coast Guard in 1942, served on the Frigate USS Gulfport during World War II, and was honorably discharged in 1946. He attended Western Michigan University on the G. I. Bill and graduated in 1949. He received a master's degree in Education from Michigan State University in 1954.



Benjamin began working for the state of Michigan on February 28, 1949, first as a teacher at Boy's Training School, and later as an educational consultant for the Department of Education. In total, he worked for the state of Michigan for 56 years; at his retirement, he was the longest serving state employee. In retirement, he volunteered at M.S.U. Gardens, and Habitat for Humanity; he enjoyed the Lansing Symphony.



His life summary: Member of the greatest generation, always learning, stubborn but generous of spirit, ready with a smile or laugh, loved by friends and family.



The family wishes to thank caregivers from Residential Home Health Care, as well as Beth Armstrong and Carla Bieber.



A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are by the Estes-Leadley Greater Lansing Chapel.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store