Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes
205 East Middle Street
Williamston, MI 48895
(517) 655-2158
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes
205 East Middle Street
Williamston, MI 48895
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes
205 East Middle Street
Williamston, MI 48895
1978 - 2019
Benjamin Thomas Schoff Obituary
Benjamin Thomas Schoff

Farmington formerly of Williamston - Ben was born in Flint, Michigan December 19, 1978 to Kay Nederveld and Bill Schoff and passed away September 6, 2019 at the age of 40.

Ben grew up in Williamston and was very active in the community's baseball and football programs. He was introduced to Fine Arts' classes at Williamston High School and encouraged to pursue a career in the Arts. Ben graduated from Michigan State University in 2001 and worked as a graphic designer throughout his career. Ben loved his music, the Detroit Tigers, and the Michigan State Spartans.

Ben is survived by his parents, sister Jenny (Jon) Kinsey, and nieces Anna and Lizzie. Ben was preceded in death by loving grandparents Jean and Harold Powell and Jo Schoff. He held a special place in his heart for his grandparents and missed them dearly.

The family wishes to thank former Williamston High School teachers Paul Nilsson and Jeff Lynch for mentoring and fostering Ben's lifelong passions for the Arts and Athletics.

Visitation services will be held 2:00-4:00pm and 6:00-8:00pm Thursday, September 12, 2019 at Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes, 205 E. Middle St., Williamston. A private interment will take place at Summit Cemetery at a future date.

In lieu of flowers those wishing may make contributions to the Williamston Schools Foundation supporting Fine Arts instruction at Williamston High School, P.O. Box 70, Williamston, MI 48895.

Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be shared at

www.grwilliamston.com
Published in Lansing State Journal on Sept. 10, 2019
