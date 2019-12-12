|
|
Benny J. May
Lansing - Age 78, passed away December 10, 2019. He was born April 26, 1941, in Kimper, KY. Benny retired as director of information services for Coca-Cola Company and was a member of Delta Presbyterian Church.
Surviving are: his wife of 60 years, Eva; sons, John (Angie) May and Jason May; grandchildren, Shelby (Casey Haggerty) Randolph and Jacob Melton; brother, Dan May; and sister, Donna Yelverton. He was preceded in death by his sister, JoAnn Hutchinson.
The funeral service will be held at 12:00 p.m. Monday, December 16, 2019, at the Estes-Leadley Greater Lansing Chapel. His family will receive friends one hour prior to the funeral service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , or to the in memory of Benny May. Online condolences may be left for his family at www.EstesLeadley.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Dec. 12 to Dec. 14, 2019