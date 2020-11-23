Bernard "Corky" R. Chamberlain



St. Johns - Bernard "Corky" R. Chamberlain died Saturday, November 21, 2020 at the age of 88. He was born March 29, 1932 in Saginaw, MI the son of James and Mary (Towersey) Chamberlain. Corky was an Army veteran serving during the Korean War. He was a long time volunteer for Big Brothers - Big Sisters and was one the founders of the Clinton County Cemetery Restoration Group. Corky was an avid bowler and participated on several leagues. He also served as a bowling coach at Redwing Lanes for many years teaching the youth of St. Johns and surrounding area, bowling. During his working career Corky was an electrician and was the former owner of Magna Electric. In May of 1955 he married Connie Ebright and she preceded him in death in 2012. He was also predeceased by a brother Gordon and four sisters, Betty Wright, Berniece Wilk, Barb Watson and Dellamae Watson. Surviving is a daughter, Sheila LaVere; two sons, Scott (Rhonda) and Robert (Debra); eight grandchildren, Dawn (Bob) Cooper, Traci, Emily and Anthony Chamberlain, Curtis (Amanda), Kristen and Jeff Thornton and Joanne (Richard) Dick; two great grandchildren, Hallie and Noah Thornton; two sisters, Nancy Pomranky and Patti Christianson; sister-in-law, Marietta Dickman and niece Cindy Judge. Funeral services will be 12:00 PM Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Keck-Coleman Funeral Home, St. Johns with Chaplain Robby Lewis officiating. Interment will follow at South Bingham Cemetery with military honors provided by the St. Johns Honor Guard. The family will receive relatives and friends on Wednesday from 10:00 AM until service time at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Grace Haven Assisted Living Center, St. Johns.









