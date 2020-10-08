1/
Bernice J. Erickson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bernice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bernice J. Erickson

Lansing - Age 94, passed away September 29, 2020. She is survived by daughter Stephanie Rave of Lansing; sons, James Jeffcoat of Sioux Falls, SD and Christopher (Raye Lynn) Erickson of Lisbon, ND; 2 nieces, 2 nephews, 4 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

The family will gather in Spencer, IA for a Celebration of Life. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Laurus Hospice, West Branch, MI or a hospice of your choice. To read the full obituary and leave an online condolence, please visit www.EstesLeadley.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Oct. 8 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Estes-Leadley Funeral Home
325 W Washtenaw St.
Lansing, MI 48933
(517) 482-1651
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Estes-Leadley Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved