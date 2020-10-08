Bernice J. Erickson
Lansing - Age 94, passed away September 29, 2020. She is survived by daughter Stephanie Rave of Lansing; sons, James Jeffcoat of Sioux Falls, SD and Christopher (Raye Lynn) Erickson of Lisbon, ND; 2 nieces, 2 nephews, 4 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
The family will gather in Spencer, IA for a Celebration of Life. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Laurus Hospice, West Branch, MI or a hospice of your choice. To read the full obituary and leave an online condolence, please visit www.EstesLeadley.com