Lansing - Age 99, passed away March 21, 2020. Mrs. Whitenight was born Bernice J. Davie, November 15, 1920, in Lime Ridge, Pennsylvania. She had been a resident of Lansing since 1951, had been self-employed as the owner of a pet store, and employed in later years by J.C.Penney company, from which she retired. She was a member of Eastern Star in Berwick, PA. Surviving are Amanda J. Johnson and Julia K. Whitenight, granddaughters. She was preceded in death by husband, William L., and sons Ralph V., Ray W., and Drew A, as well as a granddaughter Carol A., and grandson, Vincent L. Per Bernice's request, there were no services conducted. She was interned at Deepdale Memorial Gardens on April 8. Condolences and reminisces may be left online at https://estesleadley.com/obituaries/bernice-whitenight/.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2020
