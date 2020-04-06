|
Bernice Schultz
Bernice Louise Schultz passed away April 3, 2020 after 92 beautiful years of love and happiness. She was the loving mother of Brant (Jean) Schultz, Brenda (Steve) Frantz, Terri (Michael) Shapiro, Jan (Dave) Trierweiler and Jeffrey (Loralee) Schultz. Cherished grandmother and great-grandmother of Matt Frantz, Brian Frantz, Kevin Frantz, Taylor Frantz, Aaron Shapiro, Lucas Richardson, Casey (Celeste) Richardson, Mya Richardson, Jesse (Colleen) Schultz, Sam Schultz, Emily Schultz, Jacob (Kim) Schultz and Addison Schultz. All will miss her sense of humor, sweet smile and good cooking. Bernice was preceded in passing by her oldest son, Brant Schultz, son-in-law, Michael Shapiro and husband, Frank John Schultz who was the love of her life.
Bernice was born in Lansing, the daughter of Howard and Ida Eppler; she attended Michigan State College studying interior design. Over the years she enjoyed cooking, sewing, playing golf, bowling and gardening. Most of all she enjoyed being with her family and beloved husband Frankie at their lake house on Derby Lake in Stanton. She loved that weekends at Derby were filled with kids, grandkids, great-grandkids and friends enjoying the water and late-night bonfires.
Bernice will be laid to rest at Evergreen Cemetery in Lansing. Her life will be celebrated at a later date when gathering restrictions have been lifted. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a in honor of Bernice.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at:www.greastlansing.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Apr. 6 to Apr. 12, 2020