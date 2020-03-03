|
|
Bessie Rosella "Rose" Mason
Dewitt - Rose Mason passed away in her sleep on Monday, March 2, 2020 at Addington Place Assisted Living in Dewitt. She was born March 26, 1922 in Galesburg, Illinois to Frederick and Bessie (Holder) Leach and they predeceased her in death. She married Oscar Mason on July 2, 1943 in Vancouver, Washington while Oscar was stationed there in the U.S. Army during World War II. Oscar died on March 8, 1991 in Lansing. Rose leaves behind a large family including son Wayne (Jill) Mason of Dewitt, son Alan Mason of Lansing, 4 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, and 6 great-great grandchildren. Rose enjoyed being with her family and was extremely loyal to everyone no matter the circumstances. She worked as an office manager for the former Borneman Industrial Supply Company in Elkhart, Indiana for more than 30 years, and lived in Elkhart most of her life. In late 1990, Rose and Oscar moved to Lansing to be closer to family. Rose took up needle point and crocheting later in life, with many personalized afghans having been distributed to many of her descendants. She was a devoted member of First United Methodist Church on Delta River Drive in Lansing for many years and loved volunteering in the many activities there with her friends in the congregation. She will be sorely missed by her family, the many friends that she made while living at Colonial Woods Senior Apartments in Lansing, Great Lakes Christian Homes in Holt, and other friends and acquaintances. The Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 11 am at First United Methodist Church with Pastor Lori Sykes officiating. Visitation will be held on Friday, March 6, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-8 pm at the Palmer, Bush & Jensen Family Funeral Home, Delta Chapel, 6020 W. Saginaw Hwy., Lansing, and one hour prior on Saturday at the church. Interment will be held at Hillside Cemetery. Condolences can be made to the family at www.palmerbush.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Mar. 3 to Mar. 5, 2020