St. Johns - Beth A. Huss died Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at the age of 56. She was born July 17, 1963 in Lansing, MI the daughter of Gerald and Nancy (Cressman) Myers. Beth was a graduate of Fowler High School, Class of 1981 and worked for Federal Mogul Corp, having 24 years of service. She then worked for the Red Cross for several years. Most recently she was a volunteer at St. Vincent de Paul in St. Johns. Surviving is her husband, Willie; one son Brandon Hiatt (Heather); two step children, Darcie Pohl and Andy (Kara) Huss; seven grandchildren, Myah, Warrick, Lane, Luke, Leah, Lillian, and Livia; her parents, Gerald and Nancy Myers; three sisters, Laurie Myers, Betty Myers (Randy) and Angie Myers; one brother, Ted (Lori) Myers and several nieces and nephews. In following the CDC procedures for COVID-19 a private funeral service will be held and a Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to St. Vincent de Paul - St. Johns 1009 S. US 27, St. Johns, MI 48879. The family was assisted with these arrangements by Keck-Coleman Funeral Home, St. Johns
