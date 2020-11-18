Betty Ann Donald



Charlotte - Betty Ann Donald, age 88, of Charlotte, Michigan passed away on Sunday, November 15, 2020. Betty was born March 10, 1932.



Betty was a loving, caring person who would help anyone in need. She accepted people for who they were.



Nothing was more important to Betty than family and she adored everyone. She believed that one must always live life to the fullest.



Betty enjoyed gardening, especially her flowers. She loved the holidays so much so that for each holiday everything inside and out of the house was fair game for decorations. She was also fond of dancing and traveling. On her travels, she collected many dolls and bells. She was on a bowling league for many years, a member of VFW and Moose, and enjoyed being a Red Hat Lady.



Betty owned a restaurant in Lake Odessa and ran it for 12 fabulous years.



On a side note, when Betty was a kid, she walked to and from school uphill both ways every day!



Betty is survived by her husband, John Donald; children, Robert (Laura) Allen, Barbara (Marvin Jr.) Weygandt, Richard (Denise) Allen Jr., Lynda (Richard) Wright, Sandra Weeks, and Gardner Allen; 10 grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren; and 1 great-great grandchild.



Betty was preceded in death by parents, Erwin and Gertrude Blake; sisters, Daisy (Frank) Wheeler, Virginia (Gordan) Kruse, Mary (Bill) Kanaby, and Dorothy Wilkins; brother, Joe Wilkins; and husbands, Richard Allen Sr. and Ross Amon.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store