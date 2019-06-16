Betty Bunker



Betty Bunker was born December 15, 1930 in Okemos, MI to Lyle and Leta VanNortwick and passed away June 13, 2019 at the age of 88.. Betty graduated from Haslett High School in 1949 after marrying Daniel Bunker earlier the same year. Family and friends were the most important things to Betty, and she spent most of her life supporting the people that she loved. She was a 4H Leader and an active member of Wheatfield United Methodist Church, where she was instrumental in organizing bake sales and fundraisers. She loved to bake and was very creative and artistic. She created many amazing crafts, and decorated beautiful cakes for weddings and other special occasions. Dan and Betty loved supporting the many activities of their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and were very active for three generations of horse shows, sporting events, and traveling across the country. Betty was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years Daniel Bunker, her parents Lyle and Leta VanNortwick, and her sister Sue (Roger) Feenstra. She is survived by her brother Kenneth (Lenny) VanNortwick, her daughter Jody (Larry) Kranz, son Mark (Lori) Bunker, Granddaughters Kelly (Bill) Hoffmeyer, Breanna (Dillon) Bond, Alissa Bunker, and Great-Grandchildren Makenzie Hoffmeyer, Monica Hoffmeyer, Xavier Hoffmeyer, Grayson Bond, and several nieces and nephews. Funeral service will be Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at 11:00 am at Gorsline Runciman Williamston Chapel, 205 E. Middle St. The family will receive friends Monday from 2-4pm and 6-8pm at the funeral home and one hour prior to the service. Interment to follow the service at East Lawn Memory Garden Cemetery, Okemos, MI. Pastor Steve Ezop will be officiating. Those desiring may make contributions to Wheatfield United Methodist Church, 520 Holt Road, Williamston, MI 48895