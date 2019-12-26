|
Betty D. Dunham
Hulbert, MI formerly of St. Johns - Betty Delores Dunham, age 55, died Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit, after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born October 11, 1964 in St. Johns, MI the daughter of Allen and Jean (Cornell) Schultz. Betty grew up on her parent's farm and enjoyed the rural way of life. She graduated from St. Johns High School, Class of 1982. On August 14, 1993 she married Clyde Dunham of Hulbert, MI and that is where they made their home. Betty worked at the Soo Locks Boat Tours and was the Hulbert Township Treasurer in Chippewa County. She also worked for many years at the U.S. Post Office in Hulbert as Post Mistress. She was well known to the residents of Hubert and made many friends. Betty was artistic and liked to draw. She enjoyed the wildlife which roamed outside of their rural home on the edge of the Hiawatha National Forest. Surviving is her husband, Clyde; two daughters, Jessica Lee Schultz and Kate Lynne Dunham; step daughters, Angela (Austin) Olmstead and Autumn Huffman; grandchildren, Michael Dunham, Zachary and Haley Olmstead, and Charles and Leonard Huffman. Also surviving is a brother, Glenn Schultz; three sisters, Beth (Richard) Chipchase, Joan (Raymond) Gross and Bonnie (Kevan) Smith all of Clinton County, Michigan; a nephew, Raymond Gross and nieces, Rachel Ward, Samantha Gross and Becky Chipchase. Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Monday, December 30, 2019 at Pilgrim United Methodist Church 2965 W. Parks Rd. St. Johns with Pastor Andy Croel officiating. Interment will be in the spring of 2020 at Hulbert Cemetery. The family will receive relatives and friends 2-4 and 6-8 PM Sunday, December 29 at Keck-Coleman Funeral Home, St. Johns. Memorials may be made to the family.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Dec. 26 to Dec. 29, 2019