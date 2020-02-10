|
Betty Greenlee
Lansing - Betty M. Greenlee born January 3, 1926, passed away February 7, 2020.
Betty was a loving wife, mom and grandmother, who loved to bake, cheer on the Detroit Tigers, and spend time with her family.
Betty is survived by: her daughters, Kathy (Larry) Preadmore and Julie (Steve) Beal; and 15 grandchildren.
Betty was preceded in death by: her husband, Earl E. Greenlee; and grandson, Steve Preadmore.
Services for the family will be held at Deepdale Memorial Park's Chapel, 4108 Old Lansing Rd, Lansing, MI 48917, on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at noon.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020