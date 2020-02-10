Services
Riley Funeral Home - Lansing
426 West St. Joseph Street
Lansing, MI 48933
(517) 372-6009
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Greenlee
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Greenlee

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty Greenlee Obituary
Betty Greenlee

Lansing - Betty M. Greenlee born January 3, 1926, passed away February 7, 2020.

Betty was a loving wife, mom and grandmother, who loved to bake, cheer on the Detroit Tigers, and spend time with her family.

Betty is survived by: her daughters, Kathy (Larry) Preadmore and Julie (Steve) Beal; and 15 grandchildren.

Betty was preceded in death by: her husband, Earl E. Greenlee; and grandson, Steve Preadmore.

Services for the family will be held at Deepdale Memorial Park's Chapel, 4108 Old Lansing Rd, Lansing, MI 48917, on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at noon.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -