Betty Hendrickson
1927 - 2020
Betty Hendrickson

Eaton Rapids - Passed away on Sunday, August 16, 2020 at the age of 93. Betty was born on March 28, 1927 in Lansing, MI the daughter of George and Margaret (Symonds) Wyatt. She graduated from Eastern High School class of 1945 and went on to attend Lansing Community College. Betty worked as a house mother at the VFW National Home in Eaton Rapids from 1966-1979, she also worked for Eaton Stamping, the Eaton Rapids Cable Company, Continental Cable and most recently at Family Fare in Eaton Rapids. Betty was a lifetime member of the First United Methodist Church and the VFW Ladies Auxiliary.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, George Hendrickson; sons, David Hendrickson and George Hendrickson; brothers, Patrick Wyatt and Raymond Wyatt; sister, Clara Wyatt; Sisters-in-law, Jane Wyatt and Nellie Wyatt and brothers-in-law, Ted Garrison and Bill Mills.

Surviving are her sons, Charles (Kathie) Hendrickson, Bruce (Dawn) Hendrickson; daughter, Anne (Jeff) Vance; 8 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren; sisters, Barbara Garrison, Suzanne Mills; brother, David Wyatt and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, August 24, 2020 at Skinner Funeral Homes, Eaton Rapids. The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. For those desiring memorial contributions may be made to the Jean Bradford Kline Senior Center or to the First United Methodist Church in Eaton Rapids. To share memories or condolences please visit www.SkinnerFuneralHomes.com




Published in Lansing State Journal from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
24
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Skinner Funeral Homes
AUG
24
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Skinner Funeral Homes
Funeral services provided by
Skinner Funeral Homes
315 South River Street
Eaton Rapids, MI 48827
(517) 663-2211
