Betty Jane Butler



Port Charlotte, FL - Betty Jane Butler, 85, of Port Charlotte, FL, passed away Feb 14, 2019. Betty was born Aug 1, 1933, in Lansing, MI. She married Jack Butler, they were together for 65 years. Jack predeceased Betty on December 25, 2015.



Betty is survived by her family: children, Rhett (Sue) Butler of FL and Diane (Steve Kulesia) Butler of MI; grandchildren, Kent Butler, Gabe (Danielle) Richards, with great-grandchildren, Aiden, Logan, Harper and Nathan and grandchildren, Caitlin (Mike) Buren, with great-grandchildren, Cora and Myles. Also surviving Betty are two step-grandchildren and five step-great-grandchildren all of MI. One son, Russell J. Butler and one grandson, R.J. Butler precedes Betty in death.



The Funeral Service will be at 11:00 a.m, Saturday, February 23, 2019 at the Lehman Funeral Home, 210 E. Bridge Street, Portland. Interment will follow at Portland Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday from 3-7 p.m. and one hour prior to the service on Saturday at the funeral chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to or your local food pantry in honor of Betty. Arrangements are entrusted to Lehman Funeral Homes. Online condolences may be made at www.lehmanfuneralhomes.com. Published in Lansing State Journal on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary