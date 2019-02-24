Services
Lehman Funeral Homes
210 E Bridge St
Portland, MI 48875
(517) 647-7995
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Lehman Funeral Home
210 E Bridge St
Portland, MI
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Lehman Funeral Home
210 E Bridge St
Portland, MI
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Lehman Funeral Home
210 E. Bridge Street
Portland, MI
Resources
Betty Jane Butler


1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Betty Jane Butler Obituary
Betty Jane Butler

Port Charlotte, FL - Betty Jane Butler, 85, of Port Charlotte, FL, passed away Feb 14, 2019. Betty was born Aug 1, 1933, in Lansing, MI. She married Jack Butler, they were together for 65 years. Jack predeceased Betty on December 25, 2015.

Betty is survived by her family: children, Rhett (Sue) Butler of FL and Diane (Steve Kulesia) Butler of MI; grandchildren, Kent Butler, Gabe (Danielle) Richards, with great-grandchildren, Aiden, Logan, Harper and Nathan and grandchildren, Caitlin (Mike) Buren, with great-grandchildren, Cora and Myles. Also surviving Betty are two step-grandchildren and five step-great-grandchildren all of MI. One son, Russell J. Butler and one grandson, R.J. Butler precedes Betty in death.

The Funeral Service will be at 11:00 a.m, Saturday, February 23, 2019 at the Lehman Funeral Home, 210 E. Bridge Street, Portland. Interment will follow at Portland Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday from 3-7 p.m. and one hour prior to the service on Saturday at the funeral chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to or your local food pantry in honor of Betty. Arrangements are entrusted to Lehman Funeral Homes. Online condolences may be made at www.lehmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Feb. 24, 2019
