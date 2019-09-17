|
Betty Jean Hunsaker
DeWitt - Betty Jean (Putt) Hunsaker, 86, of DeWitt, passed away on September 14, 2019. She was born on January 23, 1933 in Cotton Plant, Arkansas. She graduated from Kersley High School in 1952 where she sang in the choir, was a three-sport athlete, and in the top ten academically. She married Carl Robert Hunsaker in Davison, MI and moved to Lansing and Grand Ledge to raise her family.
She was a devoted wife and mother and her favorite times were spent with her family. She enjoyed summers at her cottage on Chippewa Lake, and winters in Avon Park, FL.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Helen Shoemaker; father, Johnny Putt; and her husband of 44 years, Carl Robert Hunsaker.
Betty Jean is survived by her sons, Don (Mary Lou), Bob (Cathy), Gordon (Diann), and Dave (Karen) Hunsaker, all of DeWitt; brother, Lynn (Gayla) Collard of MI; sisters, Johnny Faye McQuillian, and Alice Harvey of AZ; grandchildren, Jeni (Matt) Benson of DeWitt, Cassie (John) Greenfield of St. Johns, Jeff Hunsaker of DeWitt, Heather Hunsaker of Lansing, Carlee (Blake) Updike of Lansing, Madeline and Mark Hunsaker of DeWitt; great-grandchildren, Dulciana, Jaelynn, and Camille Greenfield, and Avery and Max Benson; and dearest friends, Beverly Mailand and Mandie Fulghum.
Graveside Service is 1:00 PM Thursday, September 19, 2019, at Riverside Cemetery, Alma, MI. (The family wishes that dress be casual for the service.) Arrangements by Tiffany Funeral Home. Friends may visit the guest book at www.tiffanyfuneralhome.com
Published in Lansing State Journal on Sept. 17, 2019