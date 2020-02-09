Services
Christler Funeral Home
6651 W Houghton Lake Dr
Houghton Lake, MI 48629
(989) 422-5711
Visitation
Friday, May 15, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, May 15, 2020
11:00 AM
Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church
Prudenville, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Mueller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Jean Mueller


1932 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty Jean Mueller Obituary
Betty Jean Mueller

Houghton Lake - Betty Jean Mueller, 87, of Houghton Lake passed away on Saturday February 1, 2020 at North Woods Nursing Center,in Farwell surrounded by her loving family.

Betty was born on August 8, 1932 at her parents' home in Conway Township, Livingston County, to William and Videt (DeMarais) Bunce. She grew up in the St. Johns area where she graduated from St. Johns High School. Betty was married on August 19, 1950 in St. Johns to James William Mueller. She worked as a cosmetologist and later as a Parapro at the Clinton County Intermediate School District. The couple moved from St. Johns to Houghton Lake in 1968, where they owned and operated Mueller Chevrolet for ten years. She would spend her winters in Apache Junction, Arizona for the past 20 years. Betty was a member of Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church. She was a woman of strong faith who enjoyed spending time with her family and especially the grandchildren and family camping trips. She enjoyed crocheting, cards, dominos, and going to play bingo.

Surviving Mrs. Mueller are her three daughters, Diane (Greg) Benford of Mount Pleasant, Donna Simison of Roscommon, and Darlene (Dick) Tillman of Prudenville; two sons, David Mueller of Radcliff, KY, and Dean Mueller of Radcliff, KY; nine grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; brother-in-law Gerald Mueller of Indiana; two sisters-in-law, Agnes Fedewa of Westphalia, and Blanche Woodbury of Elsie. Betty was preceded in death by her parents; husband, James William Mueller; granddaughter, Rachael Tillman; and sister, Barbara Sober.

Mass of Christian Burial for Betty Jean Mueller will be conducted at 11:00 am on Friday May 15, 2020 from Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church, Prudenville, Mi. Interment will be in Roscommon Township Cemetery. The family will greet friends from 10:00 am until the time of the service at 11:00am. Christler Funeral Home, Houghton Lake Chapel is serving the family. Condolences can be sent to the family online at www.christler-holdship.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -