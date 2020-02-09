|
Betty Jean Mueller
Houghton Lake - Betty Jean Mueller, 87, of Houghton Lake passed away on Saturday February 1, 2020 at North Woods Nursing Center,in Farwell surrounded by her loving family.
Betty was born on August 8, 1932 at her parents' home in Conway Township, Livingston County, to William and Videt (DeMarais) Bunce. She grew up in the St. Johns area where she graduated from St. Johns High School. Betty was married on August 19, 1950 in St. Johns to James William Mueller. She worked as a cosmetologist and later as a Parapro at the Clinton County Intermediate School District. The couple moved from St. Johns to Houghton Lake in 1968, where they owned and operated Mueller Chevrolet for ten years. She would spend her winters in Apache Junction, Arizona for the past 20 years. Betty was a member of Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church. She was a woman of strong faith who enjoyed spending time with her family and especially the grandchildren and family camping trips. She enjoyed crocheting, cards, dominos, and going to play bingo.
Surviving Mrs. Mueller are her three daughters, Diane (Greg) Benford of Mount Pleasant, Donna Simison of Roscommon, and Darlene (Dick) Tillman of Prudenville; two sons, David Mueller of Radcliff, KY, and Dean Mueller of Radcliff, KY; nine grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; brother-in-law Gerald Mueller of Indiana; two sisters-in-law, Agnes Fedewa of Westphalia, and Blanche Woodbury of Elsie. Betty was preceded in death by her parents; husband, James William Mueller; granddaughter, Rachael Tillman; and sister, Barbara Sober.
Mass of Christian Burial for Betty Jean Mueller will be conducted at 11:00 am on Friday May 15, 2020 from Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church, Prudenville, Mi. Interment will be in Roscommon Township Cemetery. The family will greet friends from 10:00 am until the time of the service at 11:00am. Christler Funeral Home, Houghton Lake Chapel is serving the family. Condolences can be sent to the family online at www.christler-holdship.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Feb. 9, 2020