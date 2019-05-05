|
Betty Joan Weaver
E. Lansing - Betty Joan Marshall Weaver passed away on April 12, 2019 after a long winter's battle with pneumonia. She was born in Lansing, MI to Lyle and Virginia Marshall on January 30, 1925. Her family moved to East Lansing when she was in grade school. Little did she know at the time, she would marry one of the boys living two doors away. Together they attended the next six years of public school. She attended Michigan State University earning a bachelor's degree in English literature while enjoying activates at the Sigma Kappa sorority house. Following college graduation, she worked with the Greater Capital Area Girl Scout Council.
Upon his return from the service, Harold and Betty rekindled their childhood friendship, fell in love and were married on March 27, 1949. "Scouting" as Betty often referred to it, was an important part of her life. Before her marriage, she spent several summers at Camp Deer Trails as the waterfront director and after she married, she was a Cub Scout, Brownie and Girl Scout leader. She worked numerous years in the East Lansing Elementary School system and finished her working career as a librarian's aide at the East Lansing Public Library. She was proud to have been a longstanding member of the Peoples Church and was an active member of the Women's Circle, Couples Club and involved in numerous other church activities. Along with being a voracious reader, her many hobbies included: sewing, knitting, furniture restoration, jewelry making and chair caning. An avid bird watcher, she and Harold traveled to all 50 states and as far as Africa, Australia, New Zealand and Costa Rica. She was always wanting to add, "Just one more!", to her list of bird sightings. In her later years when rheumatoid arthritis curtailed her ability to pursue hobbies, sports became an even bigger part of her life. She followed practically every sport on television but her favorite team was always her beloved Spartans.
She is survived by her husband of 70 years, Harold Searles Weaver of E. Lansing, MI; brother, Kenneth Marshall of Durano,CO/Ponce Inlet, FL; sister-in-law, Marce ("Jack") Weaver of Okemos; three children, Roger Weaver of Kalamazoo, MI, Ann Weaver of Ada, MI and Martha (Tom) Hilfman of Granger, IN; two grandchildren, Cole (Brittney) Hilfman of Granger, IN and Kyle (Kayle) Hilfman of Denver, CO; three great grandchildren, Calla Hilfman, Heston Hilfman and Haven Hilfman of Granger, IN, plus numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, May 11 at 11AM in the Peoples Church sanctuary. The family wishes to invite you to a luncheon immediately following the service. They would also like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the staffs of Burcham Hills, McClaren Hospice and Sparrow Hospital for their attentive and loving care of Betty.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions could be made to, Capital Area Audubon Society, P.O. Box. The family is being served by Gorsline Runciman Funeral Home, East. Lansing.
Published in Lansing State Journal on May 5, 2019