Betty Kay (Ray) Wakulsky
East Lansing - Betty K (Ray) Wakulsky of Lansing passed away at the age of 84 on Sunday, July 19, 2020 in Lansing, Michigan.
Betty was born on December 8, 1935 in Jackson, Tennessee to Lovie (Jones) and Benjamin Ray. Later, her family moved to Lansing and Betty graduated from Lansing Eastern High School. Betty was a seamstress at Knapp's Department Store in downtown Lansing for many years.
Betty was married in 1955 to John S. Wakulsky, who worked for the Michigan Department of Transportation. They were married for over 55 years, and John preceded her in death in 2011.
Survivors include her son, Steven Ray (Kathleen (McMahon)) Wakulsky; and her grandchildren, Matthew and Hannah Wakulsky.
Those who knew Betty will remember her for her southern charm, positive outlook, and her deep love for her family, especially her two grandchildren. Her family is blessed to have had her unconditional love, optimism, and kindness in their lives for so many years. She will be missed and remembered always.
Those who wish to donate in her memory may do so to the Sparrow Hospice House of Mid-Michigan, 1210 W. Saginaw St., Lansing, MI 48915. Online condolences may be expressed at www.greastlansing.com
.