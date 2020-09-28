1/1
Betty L. Salminen
1928 - 2020
Lansing - Born August 1, 1928 in Acme Township, Michigan to Daniel L. and Marian (Gilpin) Gee, died September 25, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, 2 sisters Gertrude Kosar and Marguerite Cram, husband A. Arthur Salminen, and son Michael Salminen. She is survived by three sons, Joseph (Judy) Salminen of Lansing, MI, Jon (Linda) Salminen of Pearland, TX, Bryan (Joyce) Salminen of Watertown, WI, and daughter-in-law, Gina Salminen of Ypsilanti, MI, as well as nephew Greg (Elizabeth) Cram and family of Traverse City and niece, Cindy (Dan) Throop and family of Rapid City. Betty was the proud grandmother of Daniel (Kristen), Bethany, Lauren, David (Kristen), Michael and Sean (Shelby) Salminen and great-grandmother of Judah, Micah, Mayleen , Natalie and Jonah. She is also survived by many friends. Betty worked for the State of MI Health Department for 22 years retiring in 1983. Betty loved to knit and she donated hundreds of sets of hats and gloves to those who needed them. She loved to read mystery novels and work crossword puzzles, but her greatest joy came in spending time with her children and grandchildren. Betty was a woman of deep faith who found her peace and assurance in her Savior, Jesus Christ. The funeral service celebrating Betty's life will be held Thursday, October 1 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Lansing at 11:00 a.m. There will be one hour of visitation prior to the service. Pastor Roger Straub will preside at the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. Special thanks to the staff at Bickford of West Lansing where she lived for the last 4 years.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Sep. 28 to Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
1
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Good Shepherd Lutheran Church
OCT
1
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Good Shepherd Lutheran Church
