Betty Lou Danford
Dimondale - Betty Lou (Moubray) Danford, 90, a wonderful daughter, sister, mother, grandmother, and friend, passed away December 2, 2019 at Eaton Community Palliative Care. Born October 25, 1929 in Lansing to Carlos and Hazel (Levis) Moubray, she attended Miller Road elementary in her early years and later graduated from Dimondale High School. A lifetime member of Dimondale United Methodist Church, Betty was married there in August of 1953 to George William Danford, and remained active with many church groups and activities throughout her lifetime. Betty lived in the Dimondale area for 80 years, residing at her home where she and George raised their family together for 61 years. Following her desire to become a nurse, Betty graduated from Mercy College, St. Lawrence in 1953, where she began her nursing career and taught nursing classes. She ended her nursing career at Ingham Medical Center (Ingham Sanitarium) with over 38 years of service.
Betty will be missed dearly by her beloved children, Catherine (Jerry) Timmons, Larry (Kimi) Danford; George Danford; and Bruce (Christine) Danford; grandchildren, Corey (Sara French) Danford, Kiersten (Crist Webb) Danford, Justin (Eleni) Danford, Katelyn (Thomas Huber) Danford, Jeri Lynn (Mark) Lauer, Laura (Carl) Logan; great-grandchildren, Malachi and Esther Lauer; sister, Doris (Jim) Smith; sister-in-law, Mary Moubray; brothers, Thomas (Cheryl) Moubray, Jim Moubray; Charles Steven (Carolyn) Moubray, and Ronald (Karen) Moubray; cousin, Gary (Cathy) Moubray; and several nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, George in 2008; her parents; and brother, Richard (Dick) Moubray; and sister-in-law, Joyce Moubray. The family appreciates the tender loving care and support Betty received from the Sparrow Hospice team and the Eaton Community Palliative Care staff.
A celebration of Betty's life will be held at the Dimondale United Methodist Church on Friday, December 6, 2019 at 11:00 AM with Pastor Linda Farmer-Lewis officiating. Visitation will be held prior to the Life Celebration from 9-11:00 AM. Interment will be at Dimondale Cemetery. If desired, the family suggests memorial contributions to Eaton Community Palliative Care in Betty's memory. Friends and family are asked to share memories of Betty on her Tribute Page at www.PrayFuneral.com. The family is in the care of Pray Funeral Home, Charlotte.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019