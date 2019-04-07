Services
Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes
205 East Middle Street
Williamston, MI 48895
(517) 655-2158
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Betty Lou O'Toole


Betty Lou O'Toole Obituary
Betty Lou O'Toole

Shiawassee, County - Betty was born November 4th 1932 in Shiawassee, Co and passed away April 4th 2019 in Shiawassee Co.

Her parents are the late Claude Charles and Mary Catherine (Jorden) Herber. She is survived by her many family members.

Celebration of Life for Betty are Tuesday April 9th at 11am at the Williamston Gorsline Runciman chapel, 205 E. Middle St.

Please join the family for fellowship and sharing memories one hour prior to the Celebration of Life service.

For full obituary please visit www.grwilliamston.com
Published in Lansing State Journal on Apr. 7, 2019
