Betty Marie (Daniels) Bell
1926 - 2020
Betty Marie (Daniels) Bell

Holt - Age 94, returned to her Lord and Savior, on Saturday, October 3, 2020. Betty was born May 19, 1926 to the late Lloyd and Rosetta (O'Dell) Daniels. She graduated from Lake City High School class of 1944. She married Jack Iverson in 1946. She then married William "Bill" Bell in 1971 and they spent over 50 years together. They loved dancing together and going to listen to bands. She was an excellent seamstress, was known for her amazing baking skills, but most of all she loved her family and the time spent with them. Betty was preceded in death by her parents, a brother, Lloyd Daniels, a sister, Margaret Dugan, and her first husband Jack, and many loved in-laws. She is survived by her husband, Bill Bell; children, Grant (Sherry) Iverson, Dawn (Dave) Sonnenberg, Jacqueline (Mark) Bates; two step-children, Fred (Karen) Bell and Tracy Mansfield; grandchildren, Shelley (Tim Tuttle) Iverson, Deeanne (Paul) Sutter, and Dana Addison; two step-grandsons, Mike and Dean (Jordan) Mansfield; five great-grandchildren, Michael and Lauren Sutter, Angelica Arno, Isaac Young, and Sutton Mansfield; her sister, Ada (Ivan) Geiger; sister-in-law, Dorothy Hughes, and many nieces and nephews. The Committal Service will be held on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at 2:30 PM at Delta Center Cemetery with Pastor Fred Froman officiating. Visitation will be held from 12:00-2:00 PM at the Palmer, Bush & Jensen Family Funeral Homes, Holt Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Faith Bible Church in memory of Betty.






Published in Lansing State Journal from Oct. 3 to Oct. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
6
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Palmer Bush & Jensen Family Funeral Homes- Holt Delhi Chapel
OCT
6
Committal
02:30 PM
Delta Center Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Palmer Bush & Jensen Family Funeral Homes- Holt Delhi Chapel
5035 W. Holt Road
Holt, MI 48842
517-268-1000
